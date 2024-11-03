Authorities evict prospectors from Namayingo gold discovery area

News of the discovery of gold has drawn hundreds of people from all over the country to Namayingo. However, any hopes of these prospectors making money from the newfound fortune are thinning after police started the forceful eviction of people from the mining area. However, authorities in the area are standing by their decision, following a directive from the Ministry of Energy to vacate the area and leave it to the licensed mining firm.