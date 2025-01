Agatha Atuhairwe and fellow activists arrested during protest

Human Rights and anti-corruption activist Agatha Atuhairwe has been arrested. She is currently detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala. She was arrested together with another activist. A bigger group had marched around the High Court to demand justice for Eron Kiiza, one of Dr. Kizza Besigye's lawyers, who was on Tuesday sentenced to nine months in prison by the Military Court Martial for contempt of court.