Renowned actor Bagenda aka Dr Bbosa moves to various schools in talent search

Sam Bagenda, a renowned actor in the Ugandan entertainment industry, has launched a talent identification drive to discover and nurture gifted individuals in Music, Dance, and Drama. Widely known as Dr. Bosa for his iconic roles in various stage plays, Bagenda emphasizes that schools are the ideal starting point for identifying raw talent. The first leg of his initiative took place at Hilton High School in Mukono.