M23 rebels set new conditions for FARDC in fresh rivalry

The M23 rebels in the DR Congo are demanding the immediate withdrawal of SAMIDRC forces and the surrender of the Congolese army in what appears to be renewed hostility between government forces and the rebels in eastern part of the country. The development comes barely two days after DR Congo government and M23 delegates reportedly met in Doha, Qatar for talks to hammer out a ceasefire and end months of fighting in eastern part of the country. DANIEL KIBET reports that M23's new demands could derail the gains made in the recent weeks to bring the warring sides together and end hostilities that is greatly affecting the civilian population.