EXTRA MTN SHARES SALE: Telcom offers 7% unsold shares back to the market

Uganda securities exchange listed MTNU says it will sell its surplus shares of up to 7% from Its undersubscribed initial public offering in 2021 to local investors seeking to own a share of the telecom firm and by doing that copy with regulatory requirements. NTV business understands that MTN has received approval from the regulator for the sale of extra shares. These shares will be available at a market price of Shs170 each, with a minimum purchase requirement of 1,400 shares, totaling about Shs238,000.