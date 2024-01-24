BOU, Airtel, launch mobile credit scoring system

The Bank of Uganda has commended the Airtel money commerce partnership with credit reference bureaus which the regulator says is going to help scale up access to credit and seamless assessment for financial institutions in the tier one to four and non-bank payment service providers. The system dubbed, Mobile Credit Score, has been developed with the support and regulatory guidance from the Bank of Uganda and the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority.