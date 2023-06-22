SC Shilingi Funds: Standard Chartered's New Investment Option for Ugandans | Morning At NTV

Standard Chartered Bank Uganda has recently introduced a new product called SC Shilingi Funds. This innovative offering provides Ugandans with a small ticket, a flexible local currency investment option. Notably, Standard Chartered Bank is the first financial institution to offer this product in the market. In essence, SC Shilingi funds can be described as a collective investment scheme, wherein local investors pool their money together in a fund managed by a reputable fund manager. Moses Rutahigwa, the Head of Consumer Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered Uganda, is leading this initiative.