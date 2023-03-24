Is there space for LGBTQ+ in Uganda? | ON THE SPOT

The Ugandan parliament has recently passed one of the world's most severe anti-homosexuality laws, which is now waiting for presidential assent. The new law criminalizes the LGBTIQ community and has sparked protests from activists who argue that it deprives them of their fundamental right to life and criminalizes their ability to express love. In contrast, supporters of the law believe it will restore moral control over Ugandan communities and eliminate "foreign" ideas. On The Spot, we discussed the pros and cons of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill with Andrew Mwenda, a veteran journalist who challenged a previous anti-gay bill in 2014, and Medard Lubega Sseggona, a lawyer and legislator for Busiro South.