NRM blocks two aspirants from picking nomination forms

The National Resistance Movement Electoral Commission has bounced two candidates from picking up nomination forms to challenge President Museveni in the party primaries. One of the candidates, Briton Kiwanuka, is aspiring for the position of party chairperson, while Julius Tumuhimbise is seeking the NRM presidential flag. The NRM Electoral Commission chairperson, Dr. Fred Tanga Odoi, informed the aspirants that their nomination forms would only be available on Friday this week.