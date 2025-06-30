Kampala Police arrest 30 suspected NRM goons in robbery spree

The Police in Kampala say the number of suspected NRM goons picked up for robbing members of the public has reached thirty. The suspects, who were largely dressed in yellow T-shirts, were seen in a viral video assaulting and robbing people of their property in downtown Kampala on Saturday afternoon. The suspects were part of the crowd that witnessed President Museveni pick up his nomination forms at the NRM party headquarters on Kyaddondo Road, Kampala.