Sister Patricia leads multi-billion shilling Cathedral project in Soroti

Reverend Sister Patricia Ttendo belongs to the Congregation of St. Francis of Assisi. She is making waves in the Teso sub-region by seamlessly blending her faith with engineering expertise, which is evident in the construction of a multi-billion-shilling church project in the heart of Soroti City. The ambitious project will create a modern cathedral. Sister Patricia's engineering qualifications bring a unique perspective to the project, as she oversees the construction, resource management, and ensures that the architectural vision is aligned with the spiritual goals of the church.