Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Arts teachers call off strike after State House meeting
  • 2 National Ex-CID boss Akullo attacked, robbed by goons in NRM T-shirts
  • 3 News Congo gold miner says M23 rebels force staff to work without pay
  • 4 World 935 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran, official says
  • 5 National NRM election chief turns away Museveni contenders 