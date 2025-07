People's Front for Freedom sets July 8 launch

The newly registered People's Front for Freedom party is gearing up for a major launch on Tuesday, 8th July 2025. The interim spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, says some 1,000 delegates will attend the event, which will be held at the party headquarters on Katonga Road, Kampala. As Daniel Kibet reports, PFF's new leaders will also be announced and sworn into office on that very day.