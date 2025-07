Ssenyonyi visits Masaka machete attack victims' families

Opposition Leader in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has visited some of the families of the victims of the 2021 machete attacks in Masaka that left at least 30 people dead. Ssenyonyi visited Senya Village in Kimaanya-Kabonera Division in Masaka to see the plight of the people and assured them that he would work tirelessly to ensure they get justice for the deaths of their loved ones.