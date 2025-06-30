NIRA Chair warns Kiryandongo staff against extortion amid ID update surge

The National Identification Registration Authority Chairperson, Joseph Biribonwa, is warning local staff in Kiryandongo against extortion. This follows reports that overwhelming numbers of people are turning up to register and update their National Identity cards. Biribonwa, who is touring the Bunyoro sub-region to inspect the ongoing National ID update exercise, was concerned about reports of corruption and bribery in Kiryandongo. According to Kiryandongo District Resident District Commissioner Jonathan Akwei-Tei-Reho, some people were made to pay bribes of between 20,000 to 50,000 shillings to have their cards updated. This was due to huge lines of residents seeking to have their national IDs updated.