2023 ECONOMY: What does recovery look like? | ON THE SPOT

Uganda’s economy is on both the lips and wallets of many citizens. After a rough year marked by high inflation, a lot many Ugandans are on the back pedal adjusting both their lifestyles and spending to see through the tough days. The guest On The Spot is the firm hand steering Uganda’s economy through its tough wave. Ramathan Goobi is charged with delivering on the broad ambitions of steering the economy into a middle-income one marked with high personal wealth and improved circumstances for Ugandan citizens. But does he see any warning light on his dashboard and is his economic vehicle a fit-to-purpose machine? We put On The Spot, Uganda’s Secretary To The Treasury.