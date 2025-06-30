MTN Uganda offers opt-out for minority shareholders

Uganda Securities Exchange-listed MTN Uganda has issued a supplementary circular detailing an opt-out mechanism for retail minority shareholders who do not wish to participate in the proposed linked-benefit trust structure tied to its upcoming structural separation from MTN MoMo. According to the notice, eligible shareholders will have 14 days to exercise their opt-out election via USSD or a dedicated web platform once all regulatory approvals are in place. The share sales will be coordinated by MTN and executed through licensed brokers at market reference prices. The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to vote on the Proposed Transaction has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 22 July 2025.