NSSF’s Hi-Innovator program surpasses job creation target early

The Managing Director of NSSF, Patrick Ayota, has announced that the Fund’s flagship Hi-Innovator program has exceeded its job creation goal well ahead of schedule. Initially designed as a five-year initiative to generate 132,000 jobs, the program has already facilitated the creation of 148,000 jobs within just three years. Ayota noted that the initiative has empowered Ugandans to develop homegrown solutions to local challenges. To date, 438 businesses have received support under the program, with participants collectively saving UGX 1.7 billion through the Fund. There are ongoing plans to scale funding to thousands more enterprises by 2030.