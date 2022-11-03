TRADERS TO WAIT A LITTLE MORE: Cabinet to decide on 2013 losses in South Sudan

The Ugandan traders who lost money during the conflict in South Sudan and are seeking compensation from the Government will have to wait a little longer. The Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija told the Parliamentary committee on trade that Cabinet will decide on the matter after a report compiled following consultations with stakeholders was submitted to Cabinet. However, as Jackson Onyango reports, only three out of the 160 claimants were found eligible for compensation in the first round of verification that threw out mostly small and medium-sized enterprises.