World Cricket League B : Uganda secures 2 -1 over Bahrain in trial games

The Cricket Cranes defeated Bahrain by 3 runs to wrap-up the the 3 match-friendly series with a 2-1 victory ahead of the crucial Challenge League B that bats off next week at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. The tournament is part of a qualification pathway to the 2027 50 Overs World Cup.