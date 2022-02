WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: Kawempe Muslim draw 1-1 with Tooro Queens, She Maroons win

In some of the action, Kawempe Muslim and Tooro Queens played out to a 1- all draw. Imelda Kasemire gave Tooro Queens the lead before Hadijah Nandago levelled the game. In the day's other game Kampala Queens edged She Maroons by 1-0, courtesy of Margret Kunihira’s goal.