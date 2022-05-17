WOMEN FOOTBALL: She Corporates beat Kawempe Muslim by 1-0

The penultimate final in the FUFA Women Super league got concluded on Tuesday with a number of games. She Corporates and Kampala Queens continued to raise the title race high with a 1-0 win each as Kawempe Muslim registered a second consecutive win at home. Corporates and Kampala Queens are now tied at 38 points with Corporates leading on a one goal difference. Kampala Queens will now take on She Corporates on Friday in the last do or die game.