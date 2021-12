Why rejected Abdul Karim Lubega is dying for a chance to compete

Abdul Karim Lubega suffered severe burns caused by a paraffin lamp when he was just a baby. When he finally recovered, he had lost the use of his right arm. This did not stop his desire to become an athlete. Although Lubega is talented, he cannot be classified in any category for abled or disabled competitions and this cost him an opportunity at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.