Vipers SC thump UPDF FC 7 - 2

In the Uganda Premier League, Vipers Sports Club run riot over UPDF with a 7 - 2 win at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende. Congolese player Ceaser Manzoki, Milton Karisa and debutant Emma Munoobi were some of the day's goal scorers while Salim Hood and Sabir Yasin scored the visitors' consolation goals. Coach Brian Ssenyondo admits that it will be tough talking to the players to overlook this result ahead of the Police FC visit.