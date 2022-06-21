UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL: Uganda Martyrs, Kampala University enjoy victories

Uganda Martyrs University made it to the knockout stage of the Pepsi University Football League for their 6th consecutive win, in which they thrashed Ndejje University 5-0 in Nkozi. Now, Uganda Martyrs lead group E with twelve points from six games. Elsewhere Kampala University finished 2nd with 10pts after defeating Gulu University 3-0 in the other game played at Kibuli Secondary School playgrounds. Meanwhile, Kampala University will wait for results from the other group games to see if they qualify as one of the two best second-placed teams.