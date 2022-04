UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL LEAGUE: UCU beat Victoria University 2-0

Enoch Sekandi’s tenth-minute strike and Isaac Oforwoth’s 68th-minute goal were enough to give Uganda Christian University a 2 - 0 winning start to the 10th edition of the University football League against debutantes Victoria University at Mukono on Tuesday. On Thursday Kumi University hosts the International University of East Africa as the league enters its matchday two in Kumi.