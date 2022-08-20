Uganda trails South Africa on day one of FIM Africa Motocross

Uganda is trailing South Africa in second place after day one of the FIM Africa Motocross for African nations championship that got underway this afternoon at the Victoria Race Park in Garuga. MX 85 rider Gift Ssebuguzi became the only Ugandan who managed to win his heat today as most of his teammates were second and third behind their South African counterparts. However, Uganda riders hope to return stronger in tomorrow’s final two heats and scoop the continental title that has eluded them since 2012.