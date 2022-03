UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Mbarara city in goalless draw with Express FC

Mbarara City football club and Express FC shared the Uganda premier league spoils in a goalless draw played out at Kyakeka stadium in Mbarara. Elsewhere the Jinja derby between Busoga United and BUL FC ended in a one-all stalemate as Arua Hill football Club enjoyed the long trip from Tooro back to Area with a point after forcing hosts Tooro United to a goal less draw.