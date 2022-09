UCU Lady Cardinals beat Rines to register first win in Women's football league

In the FUFA Women's super league games played on Saturday, UCU Lady Cardinals registered their first win of the season after edging Rines 2-0 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso. Jauharah Nabaggala and Ashait Naluggwa scored the two goals that earned UCU the three crucial points.