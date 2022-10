UCU ladies win 2022 women’s basketball league

Uganda Christian University Lady Canons emerged winners of the best of seven women national basketball league playoffs after beating rivals JKL Lady Dolphins 75-67 points in game seven of the series. The Lady Canons were trailing the Dolphins by 1-3 games by the fifth game but endured a hard fight to win the last three games to emerge the 2022 FUBA women's national basketball league.