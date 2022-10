U20 CECAFA FOOTBALL: Uganda in 2-0 win over Tanzania

Uganda's U20 Men's team opened their CECAFA U20 title defense with a comfortable 2-0 win over Tanzania on Saturday. Titus Ssematimba opened the scoring in the 31st minute and Roger Mugisha made sure of the 3 points with a second 3 minutes later. Uganda now prepares to take on Ethiopia next.