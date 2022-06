Two Olympians in boxing extravaganza

Professional boxing company, Twelve Sports Rounds have launched the July 23 boxing event due to take place at the MTN Indoor Arena in Lugogo. Two main fights featuring two former Olympians in Shadir Musa Bwogi and David Kavuma Semujju will be preceded by nine undercard fights that will pit former national team boxers. Organisers say the tickets for the NTV Uganda sponsored event will go on sale next time more than a month before the event