Thousands turn up for Kabaka's birthday run called to fight HIV

Thousands turned up for the Kabaka's birthday run that he flagged off in his palace in Mengo. The run which aimed at raising more attention to eradicating HIV/AIDS by 2030 attracted a number of dignitaries led by the Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). In her remarks, Byanyima acknowledged the role played by this annual event in creating awareness about HIV.