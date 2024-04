St. Lawrence Beach soccer club leads league with double win

Table leader, St. Lawrence Beach Soccer Club, registered two wins in the beach soccer league games played last evening at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru. The victories consolidated the club's position at the top of the league table with 31 points, just one above second-placed Kampala City. Elsewhere, Mutoola Beach Soccer Club edged MS Sand Lions 5-3, while Mengo Hill beat Wolves 4-2.