St. Henry's College Kitovu launch league

20 teams of Old boys of St. Henry's College Kitovu, Masaka are gearing up for the much-anticipated inaugural St Henry’s Kitovu League due to kick off this Sunday at City High School grounds in Kololo. The inception of the league comes from the old boys’ one-day gala with a major target of having a vibrant new chapter of the association through sports that can run for more than six months.