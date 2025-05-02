Deputy speaker of parliament urges Africa to demand fair internet revenue share at Kampala forum

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has urged African countries, including Uganda, to emulate the European Union by demanding a fair share of the revenues generated from internet usage. Speaking at the Internet Governance Forum held in Kampala, Tayebwa emphasized the need for equitable digital economic policies that benefit the continent. The forum brought together regulators, policymakers, and other internet stakeholders to discuss strategies for inclusive internet governance and sustainable digital development. Betty Ndagire has the details.