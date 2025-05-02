NSSF to name and shame defaulters in new push for compliance and worker protection

In the next three months, companies and investors who fail to remit workers' contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will be publicly named and shamed. This initiative is part of the NSSF’s broader efforts not only to increase compliance with monthly remittance requirements but also to curb the exploitation of workers by employers who neglect their statutory obligations. According to the State Minister for Investment, Evelyn Anite, there has been public outcry over the exploitation of workers by some manufacturers, as Betty Ndagire reports.