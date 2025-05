Jinja Hippos defeat KOBs to reach Uganda Rugby Premier League final

Jinja Hippos Rugby Club has progressed to the final of this year's Uganda Rugby Premier League after defeating Kobs 27–22 in the semifinal return leg played this evening at the Legends Rugby Grounds. This comes after they lost the first leg at home in Jinja by a narrow two-point margin. They will now face the winner of the second semifinal between Pirates and Heathens, which is set to be decided tomorrow.