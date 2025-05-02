Press freedom index: Ugandan journalists face rising denial of access and assault

In a related development, the newly launched 16th edition of the Press Freedom Index report reveals that journalists in Uganda are now being denied access to information more than ever before, and those who dare to seek it often face assault. This comes just hours ahead of World Press Freedom Day, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, May 3rd, and will be commemorated under the global theme: “Reporting in the Brave New World.” Details follow…