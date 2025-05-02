Uganda’s press under threat ahead of elections, civil society warns

Journalists covering the 2026 general elections have been warned to remain cautious, as they risk facing brutality similar to what their colleagues experienced during the Kawempe North by-election. Civil society actors have expressed concern that the country is now under a form of captivity, with little regard for human rights. However, Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua maintains that Uganda continues to uphold human rights through the implementation of Chapter Four of the Constitution, also known as the Bill of Rights. The remarks were made during a dialogue organized by the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association, ahead of World Press Freedom Day, which falls tomorrow, Saturday.