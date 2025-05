Ugandans rally to support elderly brick maker after her touching story airs

Last week, we aired a story about a 65-year-old woman who has been making bricks for over 30 years. Despite dedicating her life to the back-breaking trade and single-handedly raising both her children and now her grandchildren, Rose Kalule's income has dwindled, even as her responsibilities continue to grow. After the story aired, kind-hearted Ugandans stepped in to help ease her burden and clear a portion of her debt.