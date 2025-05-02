Security blocks NUP solidarity meeting over Eddie Mutwe arrest

Security agencies today blocked a planned solidarity gathering with other opposition party leaders at the National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters in Makerere Kavule. A combined force of Police, the UPDF, and the elite Special Forces Command cordoned off the area ahead of the meeting, which had been called to discuss the arrest of Edward Ssebuufu, also known as Eddie Mutwe, over the weekend. Meanwhile, the party has condemned his continued incarceration and has recently applied for a habeas corpus order, as Benjamin Jumbe reports…