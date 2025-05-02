Uganda backs ‘Moonshot 8’ blueprint to boost Africa’s creative economy

Uganda has officially endorsed the "Moonshot 8" blueprint, a strategic framework by the Africa Creatives Alliance aimed at accelerating Africa’s creative economy. Aligned with Uganda’s National Development Plan, the initiative emphasizes policy coordination, investment, and support for creative intermediaries such as hubs and incubators. The role of these creative hubs and intermediaries in unlocking the sector’s full potential and contributing to the goals of Agenda 2063 was also highlighted. Although Africa’s creative economy currently holds just 1.5 percent of the global share, it remains a powerful driver of sustainable growth. Rachael Nabisubi reports…