CEHURD sues KCCA and NEMA over Kiteezi landfill collapse that killed at least 30

The Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) has sued the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) over alleged negligence that led to the devastating collapse of the Kiteezi landfill on August 10th last year, resulting in at least 30 deaths. The two government entities are accused of failing, in their constitutional mandates, to safeguard a clean and healthy environment by continuing to dump garbage despite prior knowledge of the landfill’s escalating risks, including hazardous waste leakage and leachate poisoning. CEHURD, working with the Kiteezi community, is now demanding that the High Court order the immediate decommissioning of the landfill, a comprehensive environmental restoration, and the adoption of a sustainable waste management system to ensure reparation for the violated rights to property, health, and a clean environment.