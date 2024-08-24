Serunjogi knocks out Egypt’s Boloshy to take Africa Boxing Union belt

Ugandan super middleweight boxer John Serunjogi technically knocked out his Egyptian opponent, Ahmed Boloshy, in the eighth round of a twelve-round fight to clinch the Africa Boxing Union belt at Hotel Africana yesterday evening. The fight was graced by Africa Boxing Union President Houcine Houche and other African boxing dignitaries who were in the country for the Africa Boxing Union Convention. Now, Serunjogi hopes to challenge for world titles.