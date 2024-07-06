Screening begins for Post Primary Ball Games II with 1,500+ students competing

The screening exercise for the players who will participate in this year’s Post Primary Ball Games II is ongoing at the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association offices in Old Kampala, ahead of the official kick-off on Tuesday next week. More than 1,500 students are expected to converge at Teso College Aleot in Eastern Uganda to compete in six disciplines, including netball, volleyball, basketball 3x3, rugby sevens, and athletics.