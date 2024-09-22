Rwizi FC crowned Champions of Chap league season 9

Rwizi Football Club has been crowned the overall champions for Season 9 of the Chap League, which culminated today at the Coffee Grounds in Bugoloobi. The league also celebrated top performers, including the top scorer, Atim Atamba, with 17 goals, as well as the Most Valuable Player, Timothy, among others. As the curtains close on Season 9, excitement is already building for the next edition of the Chap League, set to kick off in early March 2025.