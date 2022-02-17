RUGBY LEAGUE: Heathens to take on black pirates in new kit

Heathens Rugby Club have started preparations for their big game on Saturday against the Black Pirates at Kyadondo. Heathens have rebranded to Yellow and blue, ditching their previous majorly green and white kit. Heathens top the table with 34 points after seven rounds ahead of Pirates and Kobs. The clash on Saturday against the 2017 champions will go a long way to determine the title favourites. it will also be the first time they're playing in their new jersey - ever since they reverted to their original Yellow and Blue colors.