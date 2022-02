REAL STAR AWARDS: Aliro, Lwakataka and Gwokto awarded

Moses Aliro and Innocent Gwokto have won their maiden Real Star Monthly Awards alongside Posiano Lwakataka. Innocent Gwokto was rewarded for his try that downed the Kobs during the Rugby Derby last month at Kyadondo Rugby Club. While Posiano Lwakataka announced his return to racing after a long layoff with winning the Mbarara Rally.