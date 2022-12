Over 600 children participate in Cheptegei marathon

Over 600 children from Sebei, Bugisu, and Karamoja regions took part in the fifth annual marathon organized by Joshua Cheptegei foundation in Kapchorwa district. Cheptegei says he expects to widen participation to embrace all Ugandans and tap into the country's potential. Cheptegei revealed that the annual event has already started paying off by identifying new talents for national and international tournaments.