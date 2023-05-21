NETBALL: Uganda’s ex players beat Kenya by 33 to 25

Former Netball players from the Uganda national league as well as the She Cranes team who are above the age of 50 have vowed to educate and guide youngsters into playing and benefiting from netball. This after a team of ex-players from Uganda beat Kenya 33-25 goals to win the inaugural East African ex-players championship in Kenya. The team is also eager to compete at a continental level next year. This comes a day after NIC beat Prisons to claim the club regional championship title.